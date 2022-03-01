NYSC warns corps members on fake news, hate speech

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday warned corps members against spreading fake news and hate speech.

Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of NYSC, gave the warning at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch A, Stream 1 corps members at Paiko Orientation camp, in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger.

Ibrahim, represented by Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, Coordinator of NYSC in Niger, urged them to avoid using social media to spread fake news, fuel of hatred and other negative purposes, but instead, promote national unity.

He also advised the corps members against cultism, drug abuse and other social vices, advising them to rather to sustain high level of discipline and remain compliant with camp rules and regulations.

“NYSC is designed to equip you for the tasks of the service year through lessons on the cardinal areas of the scheme — leadership, coaching, paramilitary drills and physical training as well as sensitisation on national issues” — he said.

The NYSC boss advised the corps members to be security conscious and report any suspicious character or activities around them to the appropriate authorities.

He encouraged them to participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme that would benefit them during and after service year.

Ibrahim also urged them to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures and the stakeholders to support the scheme Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers aimed at providing access to free and qualitative health care for rural dwellers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 1,301 corps were registered for the 2022 Batch A, Stream 1 orientation course in the state.(NAN)

