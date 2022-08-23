NYSC vows to maintain credible mobilisation process

By Ngozi Nwankwo

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said it would not relent in its efforts towards maintaining credible mobilisation process of enlisting only the qualified Prospective Corps Members for National Service.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah

said the Scheme would also continue to tighten every loose end to enhance its security in the cyberspace.

Fadah stated this on Tuesday in his address at the opening ceremony of the capacity building workshop for deployment and relocation officers from the 36 State Secretariats of the Scheme including the FCT, held in Abuja.

While speaking on the workshop theme; “Equipping the Deployment and Relocation Officers for Greater Performance”, General Fadah reminded the workshop participants of the sensitive nature of their schedule and the need not to only uphold the trust reposed in them, but also strive to be above board in the discharge of their duties.

The Director General, who was represented at the workshop by the Director, Information and Communication Technology, Mrs Christy Uba added that the Scheme would not tolerate multiple registration, attempts to fraudulently enlist non-graduates for service, strange relocations or postings and other manipulations on the NYSC Integrated System.

“Management is seriously concerned about this development and has set up a committee to investigate these infractions with a view to further safeguard the credibility and integrity of our data.

” I therefore enjoin you to play your part in our efforts to nip the problems on the bud”, the DG said.

The Director, Corps Mobilisation Department, Mrs Victoria Ango, in her address commended the deployment and relocation officers for their services but added that they need more requisite knowledge to achieve excellent performances.

She said the workshop is expected to refresh the workshop participants and create an avenue to inspire dedicated staff to maximize their potentials.

Ango added that the workshop would among other things, be used to harmonize the efforts of deployment and relocation officers and consolidate on the gains already made in standardizing the scheme’s operations in the mobilisation process.

