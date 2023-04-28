NYSC, veritable tool for strong, united nation – Gov. Mohammed

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Friday said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remained a veritable tool in the country’s quest to build a strong, united and indivisible entity.

He stated this during the official swearing in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ stream II corps members posted to Bauchi State at the permanent orientation camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the scheme, which was established about 50 years ago, has demonstrated its ability to remain relevant in the life cycle of the nation.

He, however, urged the corps members to be patriotic and selfless in all their activities both in camp and at their places of primary assignment, adding that this would forge the ties of brotherhood based on trust, hopes and aspirations for a greater Nigeria.

“Given the strategic utility value of the youth as imperative for nation building, our government will spare no effort in strengthening and empowering youth related programmes and would also make adequate provision towards the realisation of this objective.

“My dear compatriots, the success or otherwise of your service year is to a large extent, dependent on the foundation laid during the orientation course.

“I enjoin you to participate actively in all camp activities, to adequately equip yourselves for the challenges ahead.

“We are committed to supporting the NYSC scheme in the state and shall continue to ensure that necessary appropriation will continue to be provided to sustain the gains of the service corps,” he said.

The governor further reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide for the welfare and security needs of all corps members deployed to the state.

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, lauded the governor for the support the scheme had been enjoying in the state over time.

Yakubu was particular about the prompt mobilisation of resources to rebuild the orientation camp’s perimeter fence that was destroyed by a rainstorm during the last rainy season.

“Your unquantifiable love for the NYSC scheme is highly appreciated.

“May I at this juncture, make a passionate appeal to Your Excellency to please assist in reconnecting the orientation camp to the national grid.

“I equally wish to reiterate our early appeal for expansion of the Camp Multipurpose Hall to 5,000 capacity and additional hostel accommodation, to meet up with the growing population of Corps members,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,300 corps members were posted to the state for the one year compulsory exercise.

However, 1,200 comprising 680 males and 520 females, had been registered so far. (NAN)