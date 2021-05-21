The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has implored the Enugu State Government to look into the prospect of establishing farm settlements in the state for job creation.

The Director of the NYSC South East Area Office, Mrs. Dorothy Nwatarali, made the call during a courtesy visit to the State Government on Thursday.Nwatarali pledged that the corps was ready to support it with the transfer of technology.

The NYSC team was received by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo.She further urged the state government to deploy corps members to deliver minor developmental infrastructural projects in the state.She said,.

“Permit me, Your Excellency, to mention some prospects that the State Government can further look into.“They include establishment of farm settlement. Agriculture is and can be made a major source of employment in the state.

“NYSC with its wide reach can provide skills development and transfer of technology on farms, promote adequate knowledge and skills on modern farming techniques so that our youths can see a future in agriculture.

“There is a need to upgrade the camp clinic in the permanent orientation camp in Awgu, to provide high quality preventive and curative health care for both corps members and host communities.

“The State can partner with NYSC, non-governmental organisations as well as individuals to harness their vast potentials to deliver developmental projects.

“The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) can make concession with minor infrastructural projects to corps members.

”Nwatarali urged Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to implement the resolution of a recent meeting between the top management of the scheme and state governments and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Nwatarali, part of the resolutions is that state governments are expected to improve and upgrade the orientation camp facilitates in their states to attain a 5,000 capacity status.

Another resolution is the need for the proper formation of the NYSC State Governing Board and the creation of local government committees as enshrined in the scheme’s Act.

Nwatarali expressed gratitude to the state government for completing the perimeter fencing of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Awgu.

She also appreciated the state for recently allocating an office complex and residential accommodation to the Southeast area office for use.

Responding, Ezeilo assured the corps that the state government would continue to support its goals of entrepreneurship and youth development.

The deputy governor also called on the scheme to provide human resource support for the state’s newly-built primary healthcare centres across the state. (NAN)

