NYSC urges corp members to embrace FG’s Youths Investment Fund

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged the outgoing corps members to take advantage of the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund initiated by the Federal Government, to engage in productive activities.

Mr Nura Umar, NYSC Coordinator in charge of Borno State, made the call at the passing out parade of 475 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members, on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Umar described skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development as catalyst to self-reliance and financial security for the youths.

He said the corps members should utilised the skills acquired during the service year to advance their quest for better life rather than waiting for the White Collars job.