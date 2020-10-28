NYSC urges corp members to embrace FG’s Youths Investment Fund

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged the outgoing corps members to take advantage of the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund initiated by the Federal Government, to engage in productive activities.
Mr Nura Umar, NYSC Coordinator in charge of Borno State, made the call at the passing out parade of 475 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members, on Wednesday in Maiduguri.
Umar described skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development as catalyst to self-reliance and financial security for the youths.
He said the corps members should utilised the skills acquired during the service year to advance their quest for better life rather than waiting for the White Collars job.
The Coordinator noted that the scheme focused on four cardinal programmes including orientation exercise, primary assignment, Community Development Service (CDS), winding up and passing out parade.
Umar said the orientation exercise was designed to exposed the Corps members to leadership qualities; perseverance, diligence, determination, loyalty, integrity, courage, discipline as well as ability to be self-reliant.
He enjoined the Corps members to eschew violence, social vices and be good amsassadors of peace for sustainable development in the country.
“The corps members have done wonderfully well in the discharge of their primary assignments and CDS in the state
“I salute you for the courage and resilience, hard work and above all patriotism inspite of the insurgency, you did excellently well in the state,” Umar said.
The Coordinator further commended Gov. Babagana Zulum, for payment of outstanding corps members’ allowances and other support to the scheme. (NAN)
Leave a Reply