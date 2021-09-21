NYSC urges Borno Corps members to avoid illegal motor parks

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has called on the 2021 Batch ‘B’, Stream ll corps members, posted to Borno State to avoid boarding vehicles at illegal motor parks.

The NYSC Coordinator in Borno, Alhaji Nura Umar, made the call on Tuesday, at the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation exercise in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that following the protracted insecurity in Borno, all corps members posted to the state, are being redeployed to Katsina for camp.

According to Umar, the call was necessary, and also a message from the NYSC Director General (DG), Brig-Gen Shu’aibu Ibrahim, to ensure the safety of the corps members.

“I would like to reiterate our warning against unauthorised journeys and night trips, because such is a major risk factor for road accidents, as it renders rescue efforts fruitless.

“On this premise, it is now mandatory for all corps members on transit to always cut short their trips from 6: 00 p.m, and pass the night at military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe.

“You are also advised to board vehicles at approved motor parks to avoid falling prey to criminals disguising as commercial vehicle drivers,” he added.

The Coordinator explained that the corps had a very good working relationship with the union of commercial vehicle drivers, both in Borno and Katsina State.

Umar further reaffirmed NYSC’s commitment to corps members’ security and general welfare, adding that they were in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders.

According to him, partnership with other stakeholders is aimed at ensuring corps members’ safety, as well as addressing other essential needs for a successful service year.

“I advise you to avoid risky engagements, such as staying out late at night, attendance of late night parties, visitation of dangerous places and hitching rides with strangers,” he stressed.

NAN also reports that 898 2021 Batch ’B’ Stream ll corps members, were posted to Borno for the one year mandatory youth service. (NAN)

