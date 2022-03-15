NYSC Trust Fund to lift Nigerians out of poverty – DG

By Olaide Ayinde

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says the proposed trust fund would help actualise President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s vision to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

NYSC’s Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch “A” Stream 1 Orientation Course, on Tuesday in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Ibrahim, represented by Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, NYSC Coordinator in the state, said this would be made possible as soon as the trust fund become operational.

The NYSC boss added that as soon as the Trust Fund became operational, the quality of the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme would further enhanced.

This, he said, would be achieved through the provision of adequate training materials and engagement of more specialist trainers.

“It may interest you to know that the desire to make the SAED programme more impactful, partly informed our advocacy for the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

“All trainees with bankable business proposals will be supported with start-up grants.

“You will in turn, be expected to step down vocational training or employ a good number of youths of your host community.

“That way, we will be pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty, thereby stemming the tide of youth restiveness and tendency for criminality,” he said.

Ibrahim lauded the National Assembly for the progress made on the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the trust fund.

“I wish to passionately appeal to the appropriate authorities to facilitate the success of the remaining processes that will bring the trust fund to fruition.”

The NYSC boss urged the corps members to integrate into their host communities, through learning of their languages and cultures.

He also advised them to devote time to identify the needs of their host communities as well as initiate personal and group community development projects that would uplift their standard of living. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

