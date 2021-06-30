NYSC treats 1,240 persons in Gombe

June 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Health, News, Project 0



No fewer than 1,240 persons have benefited from a four-day free medical initiated by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State.

beneficiaries were treated under scheme’s 2021 Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), conducted between June 21 and 25.

Mrs Ada Imoni, State Coordinator of scheme, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Gombe.

Imoni said the exercise recorded significant successes in view of the number of people treated in the medical outreach.

She said that free healthcare services, drugs and health education were provided the beneficiaries at Kwadon community in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

The health education, she said, was designed educate rural dwellers on how make informed decisions about their health.

She said that four persons were being referred   the Gombe State Teaching for further investigation and , adding that the scheme also sought for the support of the state goverment to treat the patients.

The coordinator said the gesture was geared towards improving the wellbeing of rural dwellers for sustainable social and economic development in the country.

“It will go a long way in line with the desire of the NYSC towards improving the wellbeing of rural dwellers through of their health status to ensure national development,” she said.

While commending the state government for its support, Imoni also thanked the Council’s Chairman,  Alhaji Shuaibu Galadima and District Head of Kwando, Mohammed Abubakar, for providing meals to the patients during the exercise.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Sadiya Mohammed, who commended the gesture, said she was diagnosed of malaria and received free drugs.

Mohammed, a mother of two, described the as timely in view of the economic preventing the people from accessing quality healthcare services at the grassroots.

NAN reports that the NYSC had deployed over 50 corps medical volunteers comprising doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, dentists, opticians, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists and nutritionists among others. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,