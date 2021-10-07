NYSC to sanction stakeholders who compromise mobilisation process

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps, has said it would not fail to apply sanction on any erring Corps Producing Institution found to have compromised mobilisation process in order to serve as deterrent to others.

The Commission said this, while advising stakeholders in the mobilisation process to live aboard board in the discharge of their responsibilities.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this on Thursday in his address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop held in Abuja.

Newsdiaryonline reports that,the workshop with the theme; “Enhancing Stakeholder’s Roles For a Credible Mobilisation Process”, is an avenue for robust interface between the NYSC and other collaborating partners in the mobilisation process.

Ibrahim added that though NYSC has faced challenges occasioned by the presentation of unqualified graduates for national service, the Scheme has recorded tremendous improvement in data integrity.

“The on-going reforms in the mobilisation process and other aspects of our operations are therefore in line with our quest to sustain this relevance.

“As critical partners, your support for the success of the reforms cannot be over-emphasised, and as stakeholders in the NYSC project, you will agree with me that the continued relevance of the Scheme is undisputable.

Not withstanding the successes however, we will not hesitate to apply necessary sanction on erring institutions or officials”, he said.

On his own, the FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello, represented by the Acting Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Dr Kelvin Ike, commended Corps Members deployed to the capital territory for their services.

Bello pledged his administration’s support for the implementation of the Scheme’s programmes.

The Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs Victoria Ango disclosed that over the years, the mobilisation platform has not betrayed its purpose, but proved its worth as a veritable avenue where ideas harvested have helped in improving the mobilisation process.

Participants at the workshop include; Students’ Affairs Officers from all the 309 Corps Producing Institutions across the country and representatives from other collaborating agencies such as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB), National Universities Commission (NUC), Federal Ministry of Education, among others.

