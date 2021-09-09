NYSC to sanction recalcitrant corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau has said that it would sanction recalcitrant corps members in line with the NYSC Bye laws.

Ms Caroline Embu, the State Coordinator of the NYSC in Plateau, said this during the formal opening and swearing in ceremony of the newly-posted 2021 batch “B” stream II corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu on Thursday.

She enjoined them to comply strictly with all the camp rules and regulations and be obedient to their course officials as recalcitrant corps members would be sanctioned.

Embu called on the corps members to participate in all camp activities as they would be introduced to healthy competitions and coopted into the administrative operations of the camp.

She said that the orientation course was the first phase of their service year which she noted was highly regimented and meant to acquaint them with the ideals of the NYSC.

The state coordinator revealed that the corps members during the orientation course would be exposed to physical training, sports, social activities and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

Embu called on the corps members to avail themselves of the SAED programme as it would prepare them for self employment and wealth creation through vocational and entrepreneurial training.

She further called on the corps members to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and leadership skills required to face challenges ahead of the service year and beyond.

Embu disclosed that the management had put in place adequate precautionary measures against the covid-19 virus to safeguard the camp community.

She added that it was imperative for the corps members to adhere strictly to the basic safety protocols for a safe and healthy camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 212 corps members were registered, consisting of 152 females and 60 males. (NAN) `

