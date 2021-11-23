NYSC to decamp Corps Members with fake COVID- 19 document

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned prospective Corps Members for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Orientation Course against coming to camp with fake COVID-19 document for registration.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave this warning on Tuesday, during a live webinar, jointly hosted by the National Youth Service Corps and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in preparation for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Orientation Course.

Ibrahim said anyone caught with fake COVID-19 document in camp would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

He added that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.

“Ensure that you are a good and law-abiding citizen. If you violate COVID-19 safety guidelines, we have COVID-19 vanguard in camp and you will be decamped”, be said.

The DG added that NYSC is a Federal Government agency that would key into the directive of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, directing all public servants to present evidence of COVID-19 vaccination starting from first of December this year.

He urged all camp participants to get COVID-19 vaccine before coming to camp and also be prepared to undergo COVID-19 test, adding that only those that test negative would be allowed entry into the camp, while those that test positive would be handed over to NCDC officials for treatment and management.

Ibrahim said the Scheme has been into partnership with the National Primary Healthcare Agency and State Ministries of Health on the safe conduct of Orientation Courses.

He thanked the Federal Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for supporting the Scheme, especially in its Orientation Course activities since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The DG advised the Prospective Corps Members to avoid night journeys while going to camp, urging them to break their journey if it will take them beyond 6pm. He counselled that they should pass the night in NYSC Secretariat, military barracks, Corps Lodge or other safe places.

Ibrahim who added that NYSC had completed seven Orientation Exercises since the outbreak of COVID-19 also warned the Prospective Corps Members against the negative use of the social media.

He, however, advised them to use the social media to further promote the unity of the country.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa said there was the need to adhere to all COVID-19 safety measures while he urged Nigerians to take responsibility.

“Take personal responsibility and act collectively to ensure your safety and others.

“Make use of every opportunity in and out of camp to get the vaccine.

Wear your facemasks in camp, avoid large gatherings, maintain social distance between you and the next person”, he said.

The NCDC Project Lead on Safe Camp Reopening, Dr Ladun Okunromade said all hands must be on deck to ensure that Orientation Camps meet the necessary key performance indicators.

She commended NYSC Management for compliance with all the COVID-19 safety measures, adding that NCDC would continue to support the Scheme.

She said preparations are in high gear targeted at infection-prevention and control measures against COVID-19.

“Anyone that tests positive to COVID-19 in camp will not be sent back home, but will be taken care of by the NCDC surveilance team”, she said.

