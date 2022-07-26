NYSC tasks corps members to sustain  high level discipline

By Blessing Odega

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah, has urged the 2022 batch “B” stream II corps members currently undergoing orientation to sustain a high level of discipline.

He said that they should do this by adhering strictly to the camp rules and regulations.

Farah, who was represented by the State Coordinator NYSC in Plateau, Mrs Rifikatu Yakubu, said this during the formal orientation opening and swearing-in ceremony of the new corps members to Plateau at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu on Tuesday.

He said that the oath of allegiance taken by the corps members was significant as it is expected to guide their conduct during and after their service year.

He enjoined the corps members to familiarise themselves with the NYSC Act and the NYSC bye-law.

Fadah further enjoined the corps members to observe all COVID-19 protocols.

He said that the management had put in place adequate precautionary measures to safeguard the camp community.

He added that it was imperative for the corps members to adhere strictly to the basic safety protocols for a safe and healthy camp.

He is encouraged the corps members who have yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine to do so without further delay .

Farah called on the corps members to participate in all camp activities as they would be introduced to healthy competitions and coopted into the administrative operations of the camp.

He said that the orientation course was the first phase of their service year which he noted was highly regimented and meant to acquaint them with the ideals of the NYSC.

He also revealed that the corps members during the orientation course would be exposed to physical training, sports, social activities and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

He tasked the corps members to avail themselves of the SAED activities as it would enable them learn a skill during their service year.

Fadah further called on the corps members to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and leadership skills required to face challenges ahead of the service year and beyond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 773 corps members comprising 430 females and 343 males are participating in the orientation course in Plateau.(NAN)

