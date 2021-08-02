NYSC tasks corps members on skills acquisition

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday tasked the 1,149 corps members that took oath in Jigawa to actively participate in skills acquisition training in order to be self-reliant.

Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, the State NYSC Coordinator, gave the advice during the swearing-in of the corps members under the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 in Dutse.

“Beloved patriotic youths, it is crystal clear that employment and blue chip companies are scarce nowadays in the country, mindful of this stark reality, NYSC set-up Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

“This is aimed at training corps members, theoretically and practically, to acquire skills that would make them self-reliant and perhaps employers of labour.

“During this orientation period, you are encouraged to choose a skill for yourself and be self employed after the service year,” he said.

Adamu noted that the skills acquisition training was introduced to promote self-reliance and encourage entrepreneurship to further drive Nigeria’s economic development.

The state coordinator, therefore, advised them to take advantage of the peaceful atmosphere of the state and explore the business opportunities available.

“It is a state adjudged to be one of the most peaceful in the country. Besides, it has no security challenges. Literally, one can comfortably sleep with his two eyes closed.

“Moreover, it is on record that the state has enormous untapped entrepreneurship and business opportunities,” Adamu said.

She announced that at the close of the registration, a total of 1149 prospective corps members, comprising 670 males and 479 females, were registered.

“All the corps members have finally adjusted to the camp environment and are participating, as well as enjoying the camp activities,” the state coordinator, added. ( NAN)

