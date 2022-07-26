NYSC tasks corps members on security consciousness

Isaiah Eka

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has charged the 1, 260 corps members deployed to Akwa Ibom for their one-year national service to be security conscious.

The Director General, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, gave the advice during the swearing-in ceremony of 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members at the NYSC orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung, on Tuesday.

Fadah, who was represented by the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, also urged the corps members to be patriotic and adhere strictly to camp rules and regulations.

He said that the orientation course was designed to introduce them to the objectives and programmes of the scheme.

Fadah cautioned the corps members against promoting hatred instead of national unity and integration.

He admonished them to demonstrate high level of discipline, adding that the regimented nature of the camp was intended to instill discipline and build resilience.

The director general reminded the corps members that white-collar jobs were no longer readily available, urging them to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) to be self-employed.

”You are expected to choose from any of the skills areas and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the orientation camp.

”On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme,” he said.

Fadah also urged them to avoid using the social media to spread fake news, hatred and other negative things, but, instead deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development.

The director-general reminded the corps members that the oath of allegiance they took was significant as it would guide their conduct in the service year.

He also enjoined them to avail themselves of the one-in-a-life-time opportunity by participating actively in all camp activities.

Fadah expressed appreciation for the support of the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as security agencies, traditional rulers, corps employers and other stakeholders to the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the event was the administration of oath on the corps members by the state Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, represented by Justice Bassey Nkanang. (NAN)

