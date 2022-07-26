NYSC tasks corps members on personal security

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu/Amina Ahmed/Muhammad Nasir-Bashir/Abbas Bamalli

Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fada, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members to be concious of their personal security in the course of the service year.

Fada gave the charge at the swearing ceremony of 850 Batch “B” Sream 2 corps members in Yola on Tuesday.

Represented by the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Jingis Denis, Fada said the security of the corps members was of paramount importance to the scheme and the nation in general.

He said the scheme would continue to provide maximum security to corps members in their places of primary assignment.

He warned the corps members against misused of the social media to spread fake news and other irrelevant information capable of jeoperdising peace and stability in the country.

The NYSC boss urged the corps members to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, hand washing and the use of face mask.

Fada further warned them against laxity, absenteesim, truancy and other sharp practices during the service year, and enjoined them to exploit all existing opportunities of self employment within the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by the Chief Judge of the state, Mr Nata Musa, at the NYSC orientation camp in Gire Local Government Area of the state.

In the same vein, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has pleaged to ensure maximum safety of corps members deployed to the state.

He stated thhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the 1,500 Batch “B” Stream 2 corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela said the state had been hospitable and accommodating to outsiders, adding that a lot of corps members have settled down in the state after their service year.

“My dear corps members, I assure you of your safety and comfort in Bauchi State as God Almighty has been peacefully sustaining the government and all inhabitants of the state.

“Therefore, feel free to serve your fatherland here and contribute your quota to the growth of the state,” he said.

He said that as leaders of tomorrow, the corps members must be knowledgeable in all aspects of national life.

Mohammed said to achieve this, the orientation programme was carefully fashioned to bring them in close contact with their fellow compatriots from different parts of the country and expose them to the culture and traditions of their host communities.

This, he said would strengthen and boost their innate sense of patriotism which would translate to higher quality future leadership that would place Nigeria on a higher pedestal among the comity of nations.

He also assured the management of the scheme that the ongoing repairs, reconstruction and rehabilitation of camp structures and facilities that were destroyed by rainstorm would be completed before the conclusion of the orientation course, to create a perfect enabling atmosphere for the success of the programme.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar enjoined the Corps members to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations.

“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.”

Meanwhile, a total of 1,500 Corps members have been sworn-in Jigawa for the 2022 Batch “B” Stream 2 service year.

The Chief of the state, Justice Umar Sadik, administered the Oath on the Corps members at the Gen. Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Dan-Masara in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

He admonished the corps members to be law-abiding and respect NYSC rules at all times.

Also, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, said that one of the objectives of the scheme is to promote national unity and development.

She said the scheme would not only offer them the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony and a shared vision of a great and prosperous country.

“Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you’ve taken today is significant, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the service year, as well as have evaluating influence on your lives after service,” she said.

She urged the corps members to participate in skills acquisition training, designed to promote self-reliance and encourage productive living, especially among youths.

The coordinator further assured that the scheme would continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.

While commending the federal agencies, states, local government councils, and traditional rulers for their support to the scheme, she called on all stakeholders to support speedy assent of the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, passed by the National Assembly.

The bill, she said would enhance smooth operations of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for the corps members.

In Katsina State, the NYSC has inducted 793 Batch “B” Stream 2 corps members deployed to Borno for their three weeks orientation course.

The NYSC Coordinator in Borno, Mr Nura Umar said the corps members comprised 404 males and 389 females, urging them to respect camp officials and rules.

According to him, such respect can portray the kind of respectful families they came from, adding that respect is a sign of a responsible person.

Umar further advised them to use the three weeks exercise to strengthen the existing unity in the country, and also respect one another.

According to him, the promotion of national unity and integration are some of the cardinal objectives of the scheme.

He said that such must be strengthened to maintain the existing peaceful coexistence among various religious, tribes and cultures.

He urged them to pay more attention to the camp activities, especially the Federal Government’s skills acquisition programme so that at the end of their service they can be self-reliant.

“On our part, management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme,” he said.

He further assured the NYSC members that the scheme was collaborating with security agencies in the state to ensure their safety during the three weeks exercise.

Umar also commended the Borno and Katsina State Governments, security agencies and other stakeholders for their support towards the success of the scheme.

NAN reports that the oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by a High Court judge in Borno, Justice Adamu Zandai-Mussa.

The corps members are being camped in Katsina State due to the prevailing security challenges in Borno. (NAN)(www.nanews.ng)

