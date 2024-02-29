NYSC takes free medical outreach to Kebbi rural community

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Kebbi on Tuesday offered free medical services to Gwade Fiingila village of Dandi Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach is part of the corps members’ first phase of Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

HIRD is a quarterly free medical services and health initiative programme designed by the NYSC to reach out to rural communities.

Inaugurating the programme, the Kebbi NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Okolo Agatha-Banki, enumerated some importance of HIRD and how the scheme had been helpful to rural communities, especially those who lacked access to medical facilities and services.

She urged the people of the community to use the opportunity to check their medical status, adding that: “NYSC does not only care about the well-being of corps members, but also cares for the people, especially the host communities.”

Agatha-Banki disclosed that the first phase of HIRD in 2024 was meant to provide free and timely healthcare intervention for rural dwellers.

She said the service was particularly for those who lacked access to basic healthcare amenities due to their locations and financial capabilities.

The coordinator commended the patriotism and resilience of corps members which according to her, resulted in the tremendous successes recorded since the inception of the NYSC HIRD programme.

She urged stakeholders to intensify efforts in supporting the initiative and other NYSC programmes in the state.

The Village Head of Fingila Gwade II, Malam Ibrahim Gero, lauded the corps members for being friendly to the voiceless people of his domain.

“I must commend you for finding Gwade Fingila II community worthy of this gesture.”

The team consisted of medical doctors, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, nurses and other health professionals, who carried out several free medical checks on the people of Fingila community.

The team offered services on ailments such as malaria, diabetes tests, blood pressure checks and distribution of free drugs.

HIRD is a programme conducted nationwide in fulfilment of one of the NYSC Director General administration’s policy thrusts to deepen the impact of NYSC on rural development through Community Development Services (CDS).

The event also featured health talks on personal hygiene by a Corps Doctor, Mubarak Bawa and sensitisation to breast and cervical cancer by Mrs Jummai Ayuba Manman. (NAN)

By Muhammad Lawal