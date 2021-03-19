The Director of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Southwest Area Office, Mr Emmanuel Attah has described the NYSC as one of the symbols of unity holding the country together as an indivisible entity.

The director made the assertion when he paid an unscheduled official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, on Thursday.

Attah commended the organisational ability of the new NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, whom he described as excellent protocol officer.

“I am quite impressed with what I saw especially the requirements put in place to observe the Coronavirus protocol.

“Not only that, the camp environment is neat and well kept and this shows that the state coordinator and her team have done what they needed to do.

“I have no doubt that the assessment of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will be in tandem with my honest observation,” he said.

The director expressed confidence that the new state coordinator would complete the clinic put in place by the immediate past state coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio and put the edifice into use very shortly.

At the operating Camp Clinic, Attah interacted with the corps medical personnel.

“The Director-General of NYSC has said all that was needed to be said during his virtual meeting monitored across NYSC camps nationwide.

“However, my advice to you is to link up with your state coordinator, who is fortunately a tested and trusted protocol officer to give you the details of the D-G’s message peradventure you did not capture everything.

“Your state coordinator is a meticulous and highly cerebral officer who pays attention to every minute detail.

“I can beat my chest that you will not be disappointed when you request for such information from her,” he said.

Attah said that part of the reasons why he had come as a Chief Host to all corps members deployed to the Southwest Geopolitical Zone was to welcome the new coordinator.

In her remarks, the state coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, lauded the NYSC director of Southwest Area Office for always putting in his best to ensure that corps members’ welfare in the zone remained his priority.

She thanked him for the unscheduled visit and promised to continue with the tempo of development in the Sunshine State. (NAN)

