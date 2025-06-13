NYSC swears in 2,358 corps members in Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday swore in 2,358 of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members deployed to Nasarawa State for national service.

Olukayode Babalola

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa declared the orientation course open at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area.

Sule was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Yakubu Kwanta.

He congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academic pursuits, which qualified them for the national service.

He said the orientation course was designed to equip the corps members with the necessary skills to enable them perform effectively during the service year.

“It is also intended to acquaint you with the culture, customs and traditions of the people, to enable you to integrate freely with your host communities,” he said.

The governor urged the corps members to emulate their predecessors, whom he said had lived up to the ideals of the scheme.

“You are expected to exhibit a high sense of commitment and diligence by contributing your quota to the overall development of our society,” he said.

Sule advised the corps members to familiarise themselves with the NYSC Bye-laws, which he described as an essential guide for their service year.

He assured them of his administration’s continued support, especially for corps members who distinguished themselves during their service.

“Any corps member who initiates projects or programmes that positively impact their host community will be duly rewarded,” he said.

The governor also reiterated the government’s commitment to sustaining and improving corps members’ welfare.

He noted that various projects were being executed in the orientation camp to support the scheme.

He commended the NYSC management, corps members and collaborating agencies for their dedication to the objectives of the scheme.

In her remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Salamatu Muhammad, appreciated the governor for his support to the scheme and commitment to nation-building.

She described the orientation course as a vital programme aimed at instilling the core values and objectives of the NYSC in corps members.

“Beyond being a routine exercise, it fosters unity, cultural understanding and patriotism.

“The orientation also provides physical and mental training, discipline and a sense of collective responsibility,” she said.

Muhammad said the 2,358 corps members, comprising 1,150 males and 1,208 females, had so far demonstrated enthusiasm, resilience and unity since arriving at the camp.

She urged them to strictly adhere to camp rules, respect constituted authority and actively participate in all camp activities.

“Seize every opportunity for your personal and collective development. Let discipline and patriotism guide your actions,” she said.

Muhammad appealed to the state government to provide the scheme with a new ambulance to improve healthcare services for corps members during and after the orientation course. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)