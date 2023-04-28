NYSC swears in 1,936 members in Nasarawa, assures safety in Gombe

By Reporters

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) swore in 1,936 members of the 2023 Batch A Stream II deployed to Nasarawa State for national service.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, said this at the swearing ceremony of the 2023 Batch A Stream II Orientation Course held at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

He added that a total of 1,936 youth corps members were duly registered, comprising 903 males and 1033 females at the close of registration on Thursday, April 27.

Jikamshi congratulated the youth corps members who came all over the country for successfully completing their studies and availing themselves for national service to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He said “this set of NYSC members are responding with great zeal to all camp activities. They have demonstrated high level of enthusiasm since they arrived camp.

“They have equally adjusted to the regimented camp life, including the disciplined nature of the camp. Their high level of cooperation has helped a great deal in achieving smooth administration.’’

He urged the youth corps members to participate in camp activities during the three-week orientation course.

The NYSC Coordinator in Nasarawa State also reminded the Nasarawa state government of the scheme’s appeal for a new 3000 capacity Multi-purpose hall at the orientation camp as the present hall in the camp is inadequate.

In an interview with newsmen, Hajiya Hannatu Bala-Abimiku, Nasarawa state Commissioner of Special Duties, Legal Matters and Youth Affairs assured the youth corps members of the state government’s responsibility to their welfare, security and general well-being.

She said “like I said earlier, this set of youth corps members are one of the luckiest in the country because they have come to the safest state and we want them to utilise opportunities

they get in the course of their stay here.’’

Bala-Abimiku who is also the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the state, said the state government is aware of the challenges bedevilling the NYSC in the state, including inadequate capacity of the multi-purpose hall and plans have been concluded to start work on a new hall.

In Gombe, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya has assured the 1,203 Batch “A” Stream II National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state of adequate security and welfare.

Yahaya gave the assurance while declaring the 2023 Batch “A” Stream II orientation course open at the Amada temporary orientation camp in Amada community of Akko Local Government Area.

Represented by Abubakar Musa, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, the governor said his administration remained committed to adequate protection of youth corps members and urged them to carry out their national assignments without fear.

He said youth corps members posted to the state had no reasons to be scared as his administration had put in place robust security arrangement for all inhabitants of the state including NYSC members.

According to him, the security and welfare of NYSC members in the state remain a priority for the government in view of their enormous contributions to the development of rural communities.

He said “I wish to reiterate the commitment of my administration to the security and welfare of youth corps members.

“This becomes necessary considering your dedication and selfless service in the state over the years. We have built a formidable security team saddled with the responsibility of keeping the inhabitants of Gombe State safe at all times.

“I, therefore, want to allay every fear about the state; relax and carry out your national assignments without any fear.’’

Earlier, the Gombe State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Ada Imoni, had said that a total of 1,203 members comprising 741 males and 462 females were sworn for the orientation course.

Imoni advised members to participate actively in all camp activities, adding that the orientation course was designed to equip them with the needed skills to contribute their quota to nation-building.

Elsewhere in Niger, the NYSC had expressed concern over poor condition of the scheme’s orientation camp in the state.

The NYSC Coordinator in Niger, Mrs Abdulwahab Alidat, said during the swearing in of the 2023 Batch A Stream II corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Paiko Local Government Area that the poor state of the orientation camp had remained a great source of concern.

She, therefore, urged the state government to place priority on the urgent development of the permanent orientation camp, saying “this will enable us have a befitting and conducive environment to carry out our activities.

Alidat disclosed that a total of 1,530 youth corps members registered for the orientation course, comprising 1,066 for Niger state and 464 dislodged from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She added that the NYSC members over the past few days, had exhibited positive disposition to the leadership and para-military training exercises and urged them to adhere strictly to rules and regulations throughout the service year.

In his address, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, advised the youth corps members to avoid joining the bandwagon of undemocratic agitation in their service year that can easily be hijacked by miscreants and hoodlums.

Bello, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the Niger Government and Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, urged members to fully partake in issues of national cohesion and nation building.(NAN)