NYSC swears in 1, 719 Corps members in Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sworn in 1,719 corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I set, deployed to serve in Nasarawa State.Speaking during the ceremony on Monday at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi, Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, NYSC Coordinator, Nasarawa State, congratulated the corps members.

He urged them to participate fully in the camp activities during the three-week orientation course.Jikamshi revealed that the 1,719 corps members sworn in comprised 797 males and 922 females.He called on the corps members to read and familiarise themselves with the NYSC bye-laws and to comply with all the orientation camp rules and regulations.“

As you would have noticed, camp life is highly regimented. So I urge you to adjust your lifestyle to cope with the expectations of the camp,” he said.The coordinator also enjoined them to continue to abide by the Federal Government’s COVID-19 safety protocols to check the spread of the virus during and after the orientation exercise.

He explained that the low key inauguration ceremony was in keeping with the directive on adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

He, however, advised the corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially travelling without permission as doing so was against NYSC rules and regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the ceremony was the administering of the oath of allegiance by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu, who was represented by Justice Samuel Ayiwulu.Also during the ceremony, Mr Frank Onah was appointed as the first corps member Co-Camp Director at the camp, in line with the directive of the NYSC Director- General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, to offer corps members a sense of belonging.Onah is also expected to instill in the corps members the spirit of patriotism and leadership.NAN also reports that Mrs Bolade Loto, Area Director, NYSC North Central Zonal Office, delivered the appointment letter to Onah who was selected by corps members in the camp. (NAN)

