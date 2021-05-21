The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa state has sworn in 1,451 corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II set, deployed to serve in the state.

Mr Stephen Dewan, NYSC Coordinator, Nasarawa State, disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area on Friday.

Dewan congratulated the sworn in Corps members for making it through to participate in the orientation exercise and the one year service to their fatherland.

He urged them to participate fully in the camp activities during the three weeks orientation course.

The coordinator revealed that the 1,451 Corps members sworn in comprised 631 males and 820 females.

He called on the corps members to read and familiarise themselves with the NYSC Bye laws and to comply with all the orientation camp rules and regulations.

He also enjoined them to continue to abide by the Federal Government’s COVID-19 safety protocols to check the spread of the virus during and after the orientation exercise.

“I want to say that all corps members were tested before entry into the camp, also the camp officials, security and marketers were all tested and all of them are COVID-19 free.

“I congratulate you all and urge you to continue in the spirit of adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, so we can collectively fight the spread the of the virus,” he said.

He explained that the low key inauguration ceremony was in keeping with the directive on adherence the COVID-19 protocols.

“That we are having a low key ceremony does not take the shine off this very important activity,” he said.

The coordinator advised the corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially travelling without permission as it was against NYSC rules and regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the ceremony was the administering of the oath of allegiance by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu, who was represented by Justice Samuel Ayiwulu. (NAN)

