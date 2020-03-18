NYSC suspends on-going orientation course

The National Youth Service Corps has suspended the ongoing orientation course which began across the country on March 10.

This was sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival by the Federal Government.

The 2020 Batch ” A” Stream 1 corps members started the orientation in various camps on March 10.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that no corps member or official has contracted the virus.

She said that the corps members would be posted to commence their primary assignments.

The spokesperson added that corps member would be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves.

She explained that this was what happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat. (NAN)

Read the full text of an official announcement below:

Important Announcement: Suspension Of The On-Going Orientation Course

Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going Orientation Course for the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps Members.

Therefore, the Corps Members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the Orientation Camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the Nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

Management wishes to state that no Corps Member or Camp Official has contracted the virus,

Thank you.

MANAGEMENT