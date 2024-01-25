NYSC still relevant to Nigeria project – Bayelsa Coordinator

The Bayelsa Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Charity Okpalifo says the scheme is still relevant to the Nigeria project as such corps members should be supported to serve the country better.

The coordinator said that those calling for the scrapping of the scheme over security concerns may as well call for the closure of schools because of the attacks and abduction of students recorded some areas.

Okpalifo said during an interactive session with journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa, that the security challenges being experienced in Nigeria is not a justifiable reason to jettison a scheme that has promoted national integration and patriotism.

“By the time the corps members finish spending that one year and come back, their thinking and orientation change automatically. It is a kind of transition; we are building the youths,” she added.

The state NYSC coordinator urged the media to partner with the scheme especially in promoting its quarterly Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme.

“We have a health initiative for rural dwellers. Our corps medical personnel on quarterly basis move from one community to another, giving health care services free of charge.

“What they need is support with items like drugs and other things that will help them move from one locality to another.

“These are some of the things that people don’t know, they just see corps members going up and down, but they don’t know what they are contributing to the society where they are serving.

“Ours is to supply human resources – the corps members – medical personnel, pharmacists and nurses. The sourcing of drugs is from the public, it is when we get enough that we schedule where to go”, Okpalifo said.

According to the coordinator, the state government has been regular in the payment of allowances for the corps members and providing them with accommodation.

“Almost all the communities and local government areas have corpers’ lodges. If they are finally leaving the service year, the government still pays them money as transport fare to go home”, she said. (NAN)

By Frank Shedrack

