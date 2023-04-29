NYSC seeks Edo Govt’s. help for youth corps members’ accommodation

By Usman Aliyu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Edo Government to assist in providing more hostel accommodation and hospital beds in its Orientation Camp at Okada.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Foluke Oladeinde, made the appeal during the swearing-in of the Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members deployed to the state.

Oladeinde said the scheme was facing inadequate hostel accommodation for both male and female corps members.

She, therefore, urged the State Government and other collaborating agencies to assist the scheme in providing hospital beds in the ultra modern camp clinic, additional two boreholes to complement the existing one on the camp.

The state NYSC coordinator also appealed for government’s intervention to check encroachment into the camp by outsiders.

“The camp needs perimeter fence to prevent further encroachment by individuals as well as completion of the sports arena.

She opined that tackling the challenges would help in the smooth running of the camp.

She pledged the continuous support of the scheme towards the lofty goals of MEGA (Make Edo Great Again) agenda of Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

The NYSC boss said that 1,310 corps members, comprising 579 males and 731 females, had been duly registered as at the close of registration by midnight of April 27.

In a speech, the governor promised that the State Government would continue to support the scheme to realise its objectives.

He said, “All the state government’s existing projects currently ongoing in the camp would be completed before the end of this corps members service year”.

He charged the corps members to key into the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development and similar programmes offered by the State Government through Edo Job Agency aimed at empowering youths.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Humanitarians Affairs, Mr Andrew Ewanta, said the essence of the programmes was to make them self reliant after leaving service, given that white collar jobs were not readily available.

He advised the corps members to serve with commitment wherever they were posted for their primary assignments.

He further urged them to make indelible mark and proffer solution to the problems facing their host communities during their service. (NAN)