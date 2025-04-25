NYSC seeks better infrastructure, support from Edo, Gombe Govts.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on the Edo State Government to help build more hostel accommodations for corps members at the state’s permanent orientation camp in Okada.

By Usman Aliyu/ Peter Uwumarogie

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Frances Ben-Ushie, made the call on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members.

She emphasised the urgent need to address critical infrastructure and logistical challenges affecting the smooth implementation of NYSC programmes in the state.

In addition to the accommodation issue, Ben-Ushie raised concerns about the inadequate learning environment and called for better workshops, laboratories, and facilities to enhance the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes.

She pointed out that the lack of adequate hostel facilities for corps members and camp officials was a major challenge.

With increasing numbers of participants each year, she stressed the need for expanded accommodation to ensure comfort and safety.

Ben-Ushie also appealed to Gov. Monday Okpebholo to resolve electricity and water challenges at the camp and complete the main access gate.

She also requested operational vehicles for monitoring and inspection of corps members across the state, as well as the demarcation of camp premises to prevent encroachment.

Furthermore, she urged for the payment of state allowances to corps members, highlighting that the lack of financial support had led to “massive relocation” of corps members to other states.

She also appealed for annual state subvention and feeding augmentation in line with the NYSC Act.

In spite of the concerns, she lauded the state government for providing buses for the transportation of corps members to their places of primary assignment.

In his address, Okpebholo, represented by Mrs Aiyegbeni Balogun, Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs assured the new corps members of their welfare, safety, and security.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunities in the state, particularly in agriculture, education, technology, entrepreneurship, and tourism.

He emphasised that their contributions would had a lasting impact on the state’s social and economic landscape, leaving a legacy that inspired others.

Similarly, the NYSC in Gombe State commended the state government for its consistent support in augmenting the feeding of corps members during the orientation programme.

Mrs Chinwe Nwachukwu, the Gombe State Coordinator of NYSC, expressed gratitude for the state government’s commitment to the welfare and comfort of the corps members.

She acknowledged the state’s support in ensuring adequate feeding and comfort during the camp. Nwachukwu also commended all stakeholders in the state for their support in ensuring the welfare and security of the corps members.

However, she appealed to the state government to fulfill its commitment to providing a befitting orientation camp in the state by the end of 2025.

Speaking to the new corps members, she encouraged them to seize the opportunity provided by the scheme to realise their potential.

As of the close of registration on Thursday night, a total of 1,456 corps members had been registered, comprising 868 males and 588 females.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Inuwa Ibrahim, assured the corps members of their safety while in the state.

He encouraged the corps members to contribute to the development of the state and the country, in line with the mandate of the NYSC scheme.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)