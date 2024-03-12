NYSC Secondary School wins maiden CODE quiz, debate competition 

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Demonstration Secondary School, Calabar, has won the maiden Connected Development (CODE) quiz and debate competition.

The competition which was part of the third phase of CODE’s on-going Power of Voices and Fair for All project and supported by Oxfam, was held on Tuesday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other schools which participated in the competition included Government Girls Secondary School Big Qua and West African Peoples Institute (WAPI), all in Calabar.

Speaking with NAN in an interview, Mr Hamzat Lawal, Founder, CODE, said that as part of the project, civic clubs have been established in some secondary schools in the state.

Lawal, represented by Etim Effanga, CODE’s Support Officer in Cross River, explained that this was to help instil the virtues of integrity, transparency and accountability among the children.

He said that the initiative was important because there was the need to catch them young, if the future of the nation must be secured.

“In the next 10 to 15 years, these children will be the leaders of tomorrow and we all wish to see good leadership, which is why we think it is imperative to start building them now.

“This is just the first competition among the many that will come up, these civic clubs and competitions will help prepare these young ones for a better tomorrow.

“For us, we are working to have our integrity clubs in all secondary schools not just in Cross River but in all states of the Federation,” he said.

Similarly, Miss Blessing Anama, a student of the NYSC Demonstration Secondary School said she felt very happy that her school won the maiden quiz and debate competition.

Anama, who said she would like the competition to be regular to build accountability among students, appealed to the organisers to ensure more civic clubs were established in other secondary schools across the state.

In the same vain, Udo Iboro of Government Girls Secondary School, Big Qua Town Calabar, said that the competition was impactful adding that it was not easy gathering students from different schools to exchange ideas.

While appealing for the project to be expanded among schools, she said CODE could also improve on the gifts to motivate students to participate more.

NAN further reports that the Power of Voices and Fair for all Project is currently on in six states of Imo, River’s, Akwa Ibom, Delta, the Federal Capital Territory and Cross River. (NAN)

By Christian Njoku