NYSC reviews conduct of orientation courses

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, says the scheme is reviewing the conduct of previous orientation courses with a view to improving on their performances.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Batch B Pre-orientation Course workshop, with the theme “Repositioning the Critical Components of the Orientation Course Content to Address Prevailing Challenges”.

According to Fadah, the theme underscores the organisation’s determination to address identified challenges and adopt best practices in a bid to make the exercise more impactful.

“I am pleased to report that, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the operating environment, we have continued to conduct orientation exercises successfully.

“We remain committed to working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), State Ministries of Health and other stakeholders to sustain the safe and efficient conduct of the orientation and other aspects of our operations.”

Fadah also appreciated the support of Nigerians for the proposed NYSC Trust Fund, whose Bill for establishment has already been passed by the House of Representatives.

He said that he was confident that it would not be long before the Senate gives its concurrence.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Bello, said that he was positive that the workshop would serve as an avenue for the management of the NYSC, collaborating with partners and key camp officials to review the previous orientation courses.

This, he said, was with the view to improving performance in subsequent ones by mapping strategies and programmes for hitch free orientation courses.

Bello who was represented by the Director, Youth and Social Development, FCT Administration, Mrs Asabe Umar, congratulated Fadah on his appointment as the 19th D-G of the NYSC and assured him of the FCTA’s unwavering support to the scheme.

“Let me assure you that the FCTA shall not relent in providing the necessary support to the NYSC at all times especially as it relates to the security and welfare of our dear corps members.

“The various innovations and positive turnaround witnessed so far are also appreciated”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the course of the workshop, participants will review the previous orientation exercises, especially the challenges encountered and the best practices for them to improve on at forthcoming orientation courses.

It is expected that at the end of the workshop, far-reaching resolutions that would guide the execution of the forthcoming orientation courses would be agreed upon. (NAN)

