The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remitted over N 1 billion into the Federation Account in 2021.Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of the NYSC, made this known in Abuja.Ibrahim appealed to the Federal Government to grant approval for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund for the benefit of Corps Members.The bill on the proposed Trust Fund has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

The DG said that the Trust Fund, if actualised, would reinvigorate the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.” It will empower more corps members with start-up capitals for their business initiatives at the end of their service year.” This will in turn lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, given the fact that the businesses to be established will employ millions of Nigerians, thereby taking them off the labour market,”he added.

lbrahim said the Fund would address the infrastructure deficit in the Scheme, such as the upgrade of facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camps; training and retraining of personnel, among others.He appealed to the Federal Government to modify the school curriculum and introduce Entrepreneurship training.

The Director-General assured that the Scheme would continue to utilise the potentials of corps members for national development.Ibrahim commended members of the House of Representatives for allowing the bill to pass the second reading.He added that corps members have been involved in several national assignments with commendation from members of the public. ( NAN)

