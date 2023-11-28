NYSC remains beacon of hope for united Nigeria – Gov. Sani

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has said that 50 years after its establishment, the National Youth Servive Corps (NYSC) scheme as remained a beacon of hope for uniting Nigeria.

Sani, represented by Alhaji Umar Waziri, his Special Adviser on revenue matters, said this on Tuesday at the official opening/ swearing-in ceremony of corps members of the 2023 batch ‘C’ stream ‘ll’ Orientation course in Kaduna.

The governor said that the NYSC has exposed

millions of youths to the diverse cultures and traditions of the different ethnic nationalities that constitute Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged the corps members to dedicate themselves with renewed vigour,

conviction and commitment to the progress and development of the nation.

Doing so, Sani said, would bring about positive advancement in their host

Lcommunities.

The governor congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their various

academic pursuits, and their patriotic response to the call for national

service to Nigeria.

He urged them to make their individual and collective contributions to national growth and development while in Kaduna state and the nation at large.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC in Kaduna, Mr Hassan Taura, said a total of

1,401 corps members comprising 716 males and 685 females were registered.

Taura said that with the level of commitment and dedication so far displayed by the corps members, he was optimistic that the orientation programme in camp would be a success.

He explained that he orientation exercise in camp was a fundamental aspect of the

NYSC programme meant to prepare them for the service year.

The coordinator further said that the corps members would be engaged in language lessons to enable them communicate effectively with the people of their host communities.

He said the corps members would also go through leadership training, para-military drills, self-defence training as well as, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training to enable them become job creators after the service year.

Taura urged them to be disciplined and ensure they adhere to the scheme’s rules and regulations.

He thanked the Government of Kaduna State and other stakeholders for their support to the scheme.By Sani Idris(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

