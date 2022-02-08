NYSC reiterates commitment to Heath, well-being of Corps Members

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps,NYSC, has said the health and well-being of Corps Members is utmost paramount to the scheme.

The Scheme gave the assurance to dismiss the story making the rounds in the media, alleging that Corps Members suffer poor healthcare, and bear cost of their treatment.

Speaking through its Deputy Director, Press and public relations, Mr. Emeka Mgbemena, the scheme said, “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a story making the rounds in the media, alleging that Corps Members suffer poor healthcare, and bear cost of their treatment.

“The story is not only a sweeping one, but equally a complete misrepresentation of facts.

“An inquiry at the NYSC Lagos State Seçretariat, or the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja would have put the issues raised in the story in proper perspective.”

The deputy director said the Scheme always feels empty and saddened whenever a Corps Member is lost or maimed.

According to him, It is for that particular reason that the welfare of Corps Members remains topnotch, and a cardinal policy thrust of the National Youth Sevice Corps.

” It is apt to put on record that Corps Members get medical refunds for sums expended on health challenge. This scenario usually arises when the Scheme has not been apprised of a Corps Member’s medical issue and he goes ahead to spend out of his pocket. As soon as the Corps Member applies and its verified, he gets paid.



For the reinforcement of this policy, and towards ensuring a more holistic and quicker medical intervention, all Corps Members have been enrolled under the nation’s National Health Insurance Scheme,NHIS.

The flag-off of this insurance scheme is slated for Friday, 11th February, 2022.

“NYSC shall never shirk its responsibility of seeing to the welfare of Corps Members. The Corps is always open to enquiries whenever the need arises,” he said.

