NYSC registers 610 corps members in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has registered 610 corps members for the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation course for their one-year national service in Niger.

The Acting Director-General of NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba, said this at the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Paiko local government area of Niger.

She said that the orientation course was designed to prepare the corps members for the task ahead.

Uba, represented by Mr Mahmud Taura, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, reminded the corps members of the oath of allegiance they took to guide their conduct in their service year as well as have a significant influence on their life after service.

“You are also enjoined to acquaint yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the camp rules and regulations.

“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices,” she said.

She encouraged the corps members to avail themselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered by the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme as white-collar jobs were not readily available.

She urged the corps members to adhere to the established safety guidelines such as physical distancing, regular washing of hands, as well as personal hygiene in the orientation camp.

She advised the corps members to equally avail yourselves of the camp clinic whenever the need arises. (NAN)