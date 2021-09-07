NYSC registers 1,185 corps members in Abia

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday registered no fewer than 1, 185 corps members for the 2021 Batch B, Stream II orientation course in Abia.

Mr Denis Jingi, NYSC Coordinator in Abia, disclosed this at the low-key swearing-in of the corps members on Tuesday in Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

He said that the registration consisted of 513 males and 672 females, cutting across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Jingi, who read the address of the Director-General, NYSC, Brig.- Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu, urged corps members to avail themselves of the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

He said that the programme was meant for them to become self-employed and wealth creators through vocational and entrepreneurial trainings.

According to him, SAED also serves as a linkage with financial institutions and other funding sources for business start-up financing.

He urged them to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols, and present themselves for its vaccination, whenever it is made available in or out of the orientation camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by Justice Onuoha Ogwe, the Chief Judge of Abia, who was represented by Justice Benson Anya. (NAN)

