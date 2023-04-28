NYSC raises concern on orientation camp’s condition in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday expressed concerns over what it describes as poor condition of the scheme’s orientation camp in Niger.

Mrs Abdulwahab Alidat, the NYSC Coordinator in Niger, said this during the swearing-in of the 2023 Batch “A” Stream II corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Paiko Local Government Area of the state.

She said that the poor state of the orientation camp had remained a great source of concern to all and called on the state government to places priority on the urgent development of the permanent orientation camp.

“This will enable us to have a befitting and environment conducive to carry out our activities,” she said.

Alidat disclosed that 1,530 corps members had been registered for the orientation course comprising 1,066 for Niger and 464 dislodged from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said that the corps members over the past few days, had exhibited positive disposition to the leadership and para-military training exercises and urged them adhere strictly to rules and regulations throughout their service year.

The NYSC coordinator lauded the commitment of the state Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello towards the realisation of the objective of the scheme.

In his address, Sani-Bello, advised the corps members to avoid joining the bandwagon of undemocratic agitation in their service year that could easily be hijacked by miscreants and hoodlums.

Bello, represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the Niger Government and Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, urged the corps members to use their energy vigorously and enthusiasm to fully partake in issues of national cohesion and nation building.

He said that the state government was aware of the condition of the orientation camp and said though the present administration was existing, there was committment as budgetary provision in 2023 to carter for some structures at the camp.

In an interview, the Police Commissioner in Niger, Mr Ogundele Ayodeji, assured the corps members posted to the state of adequate protection, urging them not to be afraid as adequate security measures had been put in place for their safety.

“There is no need to entertain any fear, Niger is very safe as we have provided enough security to make sure our children are safe as the state is relatively peaceful,” he said.(NAN)