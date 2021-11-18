NYSC raises alarm over fake Batch C Stream 11 orientation course circular

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youths Service Corps has urged the public to disregard what it called fake circular of 2021 Batch C Stream two making the rounds on social media.

The Scheme Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja advised the general public, Potential Corps Members, PCMs, to always get authentic information from the NYSC official sources such as social media platforms, print and electronic media.

She said, ” The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a fake circular with the above caption, making the rounds on the social media, purported to have emanated from the Scheme.

“Paragraph 2 of the fake and very misleading circular reads: “All potential Corps Members (PCMS) that had registered between 13th and 15th of November to kindly go to their State NYSC Office on Friday, 19th November, 2021 to verify their thumbprint and reappend their signature to avoid cancellation of documents in the camp.”

“Members of the general public, particularly Prospective Corps Members (PCMs ) who the originators of the fake circular referred to as potential Corps Members are strongly advised to disregard the fake circular in all its entirety.

“Kindly get authentic information on the Scheme only from NYSC official sources: social media platforms, print and electronic media.”

She explained that, the Orientation Course as earlier publicised shall commence nationwide, Wednesday, 24th November, 2021 and terminate Tuesday, 14th December, 2021.

