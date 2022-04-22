NYSC provides free medical services to community in Ondo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State on Friday provided free medical services to the people of Oba-Akoko Community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Victoria Ani, NYSC State Coordinator, said that the gesture was to improve the health status of rural dwellers, and to mark the 2022 first quarter of the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) Programme, initiated by the NYSC.

Ani, who was represented by Mrs Adejoke Fashola, Assistant Director in-charge of Corps Discipline and Reward, said that the free medical services would lead to a drastic fall in cases of untimely deaths and also enhance a healthy living.

According to her, HIRD is designed for rural dwellers who under normal circumstances are not able to access medical facility as a result of neglect and remoteness of their location.

“There is a popular saying that “too much of everything is bad’’, but this is not so when it comes to health care, because “a healthy people is a healthy nation”.

“As a result of this, the NYSC has decided to bring out the HIRD Programme, which is an intervention of the management of the NYSC.

“So, the Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his aspiration to reposition the scheme has been in the vanguard to address the numerous hazards occasioned by health challenges and inadequacies.

“The Corps medical personnel nationwide massively mobilised to be involved in the state HIRD exercise,” she said.

Ani, therefore, advised the rural dwellers to seize the opportunity of the programme to improve on their health status.

He encouraged them to discuss any of their confidential health related challenges with the Corps medical personnel.

The NYSC state coordinator, appreciated the corps members who volunteered to carry out the task and applauded the community leaders as well as other stakeholders for the freedom given to execute the programme.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by Mrs Catherine Okupe, Director, Youth Development, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, appreciated the NYSC management for the free health care services in the state.

“It is without doubt that the government, whether at the local, state or federal level may not have the ability to provide or achieve all its lofty programmes for the people.

“Hence, it is a pleasant relief when support or partnerships such as this is provided by the NYSC Scheme.

“Our belief is that the NYSC Scheme is reaching beyond its primary mandates, which are to practically impact the rural communities,” he said.

The traditional ruler in the community, Oba Nurudeen Adegoroye, represented by Chief Suleiman Olugbenga, appreciated the management of the NYSC for selfless services rendered to the community.

According to him, the free medical services will be of good help to especially elder people who cannot afford hospital bill.

Also speaking, Dr Afeez Saka, a serving Corps doctor at the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko explained that routine test was conducted on blood pressure, blood sugar and others.

“We are giving out free drugs including antibiotics, antimalaria, cough syrups, multivitamin and many others,” Saka said. (NAN)

