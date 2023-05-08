NYSC promotes discipline, unity — official

By Rita Iliya

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the scheme has been promoting the unity of the country and emphasising discipline among the youth since inception on May 22, 1973, an official of the scheme has observed.

NYSC Acting Zonal Director, North Central Zone, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, made the observation in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Monday.

She noted that the scheme had lived up to its responsibility of fostering national unity and cohesion

She also said that the scheme had provided an avenue of cultural interactions and exchange of ideas among the young Nigerian graduates.

“There is a no state you go to in Nigeria that you will not see corps members of diverse ethnic groups; that has promoted the unity that the country needs.

“If not for NYSC, half of the corps members you see here will not leave their comfort or geopolitical zones to Niger,” she added.

She explained that corps members were being deployed across the 36 states and the 774 local government areas in Nigeria where they provided complementary services in places of their primary assignments.

She said that the corps members posted to various sectors such as health, agriculture, education and engineering, among others were helping the sectors in terms of productivity.

“The scheme is also leading in nation’s building as corps members posted to different sectors were contributing to nation’s building,” she noted.

She called on the corps members to continue to portray the scheme in good image and build the nation as they were taught during their orientation courses.(NAN)