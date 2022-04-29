NYSC, path to instil spirit of nationalism in youths – Gov. Bagudu

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has identified the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as the best way to instil spirit of nationalism in youths.

Bagudu, who spoke at the passing out ceremony of 2021 Batch ‘A’ stream 11 Corps members deployed to Kebbi State, also described the NYSC scheme as a veritable tool for entrenching national unity, peace and integration.The event took place at Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi,The governor, who is also the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum said: “

That is why myself and my deputy are always delighted to attend any event organised by the NYSC.“With the selfless service of the corps members and the indispensability of the scheme, the future shall be better.“The selfless efforts of the corps members and the positive impact of the scheme, the future of Nigeria will be bright.”He extolled the invaluable contributions of the scheme to all sectors of the economy especially in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, among others.“The uncommon patriotism by the corps members in the discharge of their primary assignments and their exemplary services deserve commendation.“

The corps members have also cultivated lifelong relationships, just as national unity has waxed stronger,” Bagudu said.The governor rejoiced with the corps members for successful completion of the one-year mandatory national service.Bagudu, however, reminded them of the enormous challenges ahead as they have just entered the next phase of their post-service year.He urged them to buckle up to diligently face the challenges more especially with the entrepreneurship skills they had acquired sequel to the programme.

He again directed MDAs in the state to avail the serving and outgone corps members with the various opportunities and interventions provided by his administration, Federal Government and other agencies.Bagudu lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining support to the scheme and the National Assembly for the swift passage of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, saying that it would address some of the scheme’s challenges.He assured all the corps members that their allowances would be paid while announcing that all corps members serving in educational institutions would have their allowances increased.Earlier in his address, the NYSC Coordinator in Kebbi State, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, expressed gratitude to the governor for attending the passing out parade as well as myriad of support to the corps members in the state.He said that 894 Corp members had successfully completed their one year mandatory national service .The coordinator said they were posted to different Local Government Areas of the state in line with posting policy of the scheme.“They actively participated and discharged their duties diligently in their respective places of primary assignment.“Therefore on behalf of the Director-General, management and staff of the NYSC, I heartily rejoice with them on their meritorious service to their fatherland,” he said.He again commended the governor for giving the corps members enabling and conducive environment to serve the state and thanked the people of the state for their hospitality. (NAN)

