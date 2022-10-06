NYSC organiszes low-key POP, issues certificates to 2,026 corps members in Kano

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Kano on Thursday issued certificates to 2,026 corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘C’, Stream one.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the certificates were issued to them during a low-key passing out ceremony at Federal Secretariat in Kano metropolis.

Aisha Tata -Muhammad, NYSC Coordinator in the state, commended the corps members for their invaluable individual and collective contributions to their host communities during the service year.

“On behalf of the Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fada , I congratulate you on the successful completion of the mandatory one year service,’’ she said.

The coordinator advised them to continue to uphold the core values of the NYSC – patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and teamwork.

She also advised them to work hard to harness the benefits of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training they were exposed to during the period.

According to her, out of the 2,026 corps members, 1,232 are males and 794 are females while nine corps members’ service year was extended and four will repeat the service year.(NAN)

