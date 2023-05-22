NYSC optimistic of endowment trust fund law

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has expressed optimism that the Federal Government will sign its Endowment Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill into law to mark the scheme’s 50 years anniversary.

Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, the NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, expressed the optimism on the sidelines of the scheme’s thanksgiving service held in commemoration of its 50th anniversary, at the Chapel of Light The Christ Church, Alausa, Ikeja.

Baderinwa, who was represented by Mrs Itohan Ehimwenma, an NYSC Assistant Director in charge of inspection and monitoring, said that the bill had passed the third reading in the National Assembly.

“The bill has passed the third reading, and we are full of expectations and believe that anytime from now, the NYSC Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill will be passed into law,’’ she said.

She said that a lot of activities had been held to mark the NYSC at 50, adding that it was important to observe the thanksgiving service in appreciation for numerous achievements the scheme had recorded since inception.

“We are here to thank God for sustaining this scheme uninterruptedly for 50 years. NYSC has attained milestones, particularly fostering national unity.

“We have been at the forefront of mobilising young graduates, both the ones that studied in Nigeria and those that studied outside Nigeria, for national service as well as fostering national unity.

“We have been deploying corps members to different sectors of the economy to enhance support and make sure that youths contribute to development,’’ she said.

The coordinator added that NYSC had done much to empower young graduates with viable skills through its Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) toward self-sustenance.

The coordinator, who is also the Camp Director in the 2023 Batch A, Stream 2, said that NYSC had made a strong mark in all sectors of the economy.

” I am bold to say that we have achieved a lot, we have brought about national integration.

“You agree with me that someone from the east can marry someone from the west; some from south can marry a person from north. That has been going on under the platform of NYSC,” she added. (NAN)