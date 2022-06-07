NYSC, NHIS seek partnership to provide free medicare for Corps Members

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps has appealed for a stronger synergy with the National Health Insurance Authority,NHIA,for the actualisation of free medicare for Corps Members under the NHIA programme.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah stated this during his advocacy visit to the Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority in Abuja.

Fadah, who thanked the agency for the enrolment of Corps Members into the former National Health Insurance Scheme, said there was the need for adequate medicare for every Corps Member.

“I am pleading for a continuous support especially in manning our clinics for the benefit of our Corps Members during their service year.

I solicit for your assistance in order to have a hitch-free Orientation Course”, said General Fadah .

The Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority,NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo said the collaboration between the two agencies which dated back to 2014,

will enhance the attainment of Universal Health Coverage for Corps Members.

He said the NHIA has made frantic efforts to implement the programme for the benefit of Corps Members.

“We are happy that having gone through a lot of efforts, we flagged off the execrsise and the coverage of Corps Members on the NHIA is now on course.

“We will have a very successful collaboration for the benefit of all Corps Members”, he said.

Sambo stated further that 83million vulnerable Nigerians would be registered with the National Health Insurance Authority.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will be able to attain universal health coverage before the terminal date set for it.

He stated further that a total of One Hundred and Twenty Five Corps Members are currently serving at the NHIA.

