Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development says the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme is the most strategic platform to accelerate national development.

Dare said this in Kubwa NYSC orientation camp on Thursday in Abuja at the pilot launch of the scheme’s Digital Onboarder and DEEL ambassador Community Development Service (CDS) group.

He said that the size, structure and spread of NYSC had proven on many occasions that it was an inclusive medium, especially with massive achievement with the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

According to him, 2020 to 2030 has been christened, the Decade of Action For the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that this was very important in view of setbacks caused by COVID-19 and the need to mobilise every stakeholder to do something positive for collective growth.

”However, what is equally important to know is that, 2020- 2030 is also the Decade of Youth, Digital Technology, Jobs, Enterprise and Intergenerational Leadership.

”These are the core benefits that we hope to achieve as we pass the torch of the “new DEEL” to you.

”To create seriously needed jobs and build successful careers and businesses, every sector must incorporate digitally.

”Therefore, it has become important if not compulsory for every smart Nigerian youth to build his/her digital skills through hands-on practical methodologies.

”The beauty of the digital revolution is that it will not matter what you studied in school and the grade you finished with.

”What matters most is to ensure that every one of you acquires an added advantage in a minimum of 10 basic Digital Skills that you can deploy to your Places of Primary Assignments, Group or Personal CDS,” he said.

Dare said that it was heartwarming to know that digital skills and leadership training remained a major part of the orientation programme.

He said that CDS programmes like the Digital Onboarder CDS would provide the needed mindset, skill sets and tools to bridge the gap between where we are and where we wanted to be.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of NYSC appreciated efforts of the ministry toward the success of the scheme .

Ibrahim advised corps members to utilise opportunities offered by the digital onboarder and DEEL CDS group and develop themselves digitally.

“Use your service year to promote national unity and cohesion,” he said.

He said the scheme was established for the promotion of national unity and integration and urged the corps members to shun ethnic and religious jingoism.

“Take advantage of the service year to promote national unity. Use the orientation course to imbibe team spirit, resilience, leadership skills and endurance.

“Abide by the tenets of the orientation course and let the spirit of NYSC live in you forever,” he said.

The director-general also warned them against engaging in social vices, adding that the scheme was not a haven for lawbreakers.

“Respect the dignity of labour and embrace hard work. Do not engage in cybercrime, avoid cutting corners and the sky will be your limit,” he said.

He added that they could approach any military or police barracks to pass the night while on a journey but with their NYSC identification cards.

He also urged them to embrace the SAED Programme which was designed to expose them to vocational training that would make them business owners and wealth creators and not seekers of salaried jobs.

“Jobs are very scarce to get but drive your vision with passion and contentment and the sky will be your limit,” the director-general said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

