NYSC mobilises 1800 prospective corps members to Kwara

By Olayinka Owolewa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has mobilised 1,800 prospective corps members for the Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 to Kwara.

The state Coordinator NYSC, Mrs Francisca Olaleye, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

She expressed the preparedness of the scheme in the state to execute yet another hitch-free orientation course.

The state coordinator assured that the orientation camp at Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state, is now wearing a new look ahead of the mobilisation scheduled to commence on Nov. 2.

Olaleye explained that apart from the comprehensive renovation of some ageing camp facilities, the entire camp has been fumigated and ready to host another batch of corps members.

She said the 21-day orientation programme is expected to run concurrently in all the states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja.

According to her, all the various stakeholders of the scheme in the state have been adequately mobilised for the national assignment.

“In line with the directive from National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, the orientation course for the 2022 Batch C, Stream One, is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022.

“I wish to bring to the notice of the general public and all stakeholders, of our readiness to host, yet another orientation course,” she said.

The state coordinator appreciated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for graciously approving the perimeter fencing of the orientation camp.

According to her, this will further reinforce the existing security of the camp facilities, during and after the programme.

“The camp shall be opened, as early as 8 a.m on Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022, for the registration of the Prospective Corps members.

“The registration exercise is scheduled to hold for three days and the Swearing-in ceremony is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“About 300 camp officials are also ready to take the participants through the various camp activities, which the scheme has been designed for the exercise.

“These officials include the NYSC staff, members of the Nigeria Army, Police, the NSCDC, the Man ‘O’ War, the Red Cross, the Fire Service and the medical team,” Olaleye said.

She therefore urged the general public, especially members of the NURTW and NARTO, to assist the prospective corps members, who are likely visiting Kwara state for the first time, to locate the camp.

While wishing the prospective corps members journey mercy to their various orientation camps, the management appealed to them to avoid night journeys and take advantage of passing the nights at the various corps lodges made available along their routes. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

