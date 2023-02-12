NYSC members’ security paramount to INEC duties – Coodinator

By Sani Idris

The Kaduna State Coodinator of NYSC, Mr. Agbor Obim, on Saturday reassured corps members that their security was paramount to the statutory duties of the scheme and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obim gave the assurance in Kaduna while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the sideline of a cultural carnival by corps members of 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream ‘1’, at temporary Orientation Camp, Kurmin Mashi.

Commenting on the forthcoming general elections, he said NYSC had engaged INEC and intimated them that corps members should not be posted to volatile areas.

”Security should not only be paramount to us, but also to the electoral body,” Obim said.

The coordinator warned the corps members to eschew partisan politics.

He said that as the general elections moved closer where the corps members would be used as ad-hoc staff, they must be neutral and impartial.

Obim urged the them to carry out the election duties in line with the electoral acts.

“If any of them is found wanting, the law would surely take its course; therefore, we advise them to carry out their duties with all sense of responsibilities,” he said.

He, however, said that the corps members had been trained thoroughly for the tasks, noting that life was delicate.

“If any politician wants to create problem for them, we have advised them to hand over all the electoral materials to them, because their lives matter first to us.

Speaking further, he said that the imperative of the NYSC was for national integration.

He said that the cultural carnival, which is part of orientation camps activity, showcased the diverse and rich cultures heritage of Nigeria.

Obim noted that the display by the corps members, where they showcased different cultural heritage, other than theirs, was evident that the scheme was a unifying factor aimed at harmonious coexistence for nation’s building.



NAN reports that the corps members, who displayed according to their platoons, showcased the cultural heritage of the Hausas, Yorubas, Igbos, Fulanis and Igalas.

Others were Tivs, Efik, Gbagi, among others.

Platoon nine, which displayed the Gbagi culture heritage, emerged winner of the carnival, while platoon four that displayed that of the Fulanis, emerged second and platoon three came third for displaying Igala culture.

High point of the event was the award of cash prizes to those who emerged winners of various displays. (NAN)