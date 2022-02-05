NYSC Member revives dilapidated CSS Ogaminana Library





What was once described as dilapidated and abandoned Library in a secondary school, located in Adavi LGA of Kogi State has been revived and made functional.It is now being used by the students and teachers.



The above development was made possible by a serving Corp member, Mr. Ebiem Emmanuel as a personal community development service project.

The project which is the revival and reactivation at Ebira Community Secondary School, Ogaminana was part of his passion to impact positively on the people and the education of youths in the community as well as foster national unity; one of the goals of National Youth Service Corp, NYSC.



Though not his primary place of assignment (PPA), he observed the need for the rehabilitation of the Library during one of visits to the school.

Mr. Emmanuel thereafter applied for approval from NYSC to commence the project which was granted on 18th October 2021.

Furthermore, as part of the exercise, he met with some leaders in the community who appreciated him and promised to support the project, describing the move as laudable.



The CSS Ogaminana community in Adavi did not disappoint Emmanuel as supports were received from many leaders from the LGA and beyond. Engr. Dr. Abdulmalik Ibrahim Onuwe and Engr. Lasisi Lawal Salami among others gave financial support while Proudly Anebira Group through the efforts of Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA and Engr. Momohjimoh Ondeku helped greatly in the donation of volumes of textbooks.



Also, the National Iron Ore Mining Company, NIOMCO, Itakpe supported with window glasses.



With the support received, over 95% of the broken glasses have been replaced, noggins and ceilings replaced and patches on the roof done. Concrete work on some broken sections of the floor were also carried out and books numbering over 2000 donated have been rearranged on the Library shelves.



Speaking after the successful display of the books in the library, before the teachers and hundreds of students of the school, Emmanuel said “I am expecting more supports and in my absence after my service year which is February 2022. I hope the school management will continue to receive any support from well meaning individuals to help our youths”

