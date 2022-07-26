NYSC member donates 30 wheelchairs, 50 canes to PLWDs in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

Dalis Dakum, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, has donated 30 wheelchairs and 50 white canes to people with disabilities in Bauchi State.

Dakum said during the donation at Yelwa Labourer area of Bauchi on Tuesday, that the gesture was borne out of her passion to help physically challenged persons.

She said that the items were provided to aid the beneficiaries in their daily productive endeavours, and to discourage street begging.

“I feel their suffering whenever I see one passing by, so I decided to put smiles on their faces through my Community Development Service project,” the corps member said.

The 2022 Batch B stream II corps member, currently serving at General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, Bauchi, said she raised the items with the support of some NGOs.

She particularly appreciated Mr Ayuba Burki, Chief Executive Officer, Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre, Jos, for his help in the procurement of the items.

Dakum explained that the white cane would allow its users to scan their surroundings for obstacles and orientation marks, as well make those around to identify the user as visually impaired.

“I would like to urge the beneficiaries not to give up on life, but to aspire to be whatever they want to be.

“Whatever your dreams are, in spite of your disability, you can still achieve them because there is ability in disability,” she said.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said that the corps member had fulfilled one of the cardinal obligations of the scheme by carrying out the project.

Abubakar said Dakum’s name would be written in the good record of NYSC, and urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

Malam Abdullahi Pali, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the corps member for the kind gesture and prayed God to reward and protect her.

Pali called on other corps members, community leaders and well meaning Nigerians, to emulate the gesture. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

