NYSC management calls for upgrade of infrastructure at Enugu orientation camp

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called for urgent upgrade

of infrastructure in the orientation camp in Enugu State.

The Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, made the call on Friday while on an official visit to the

orientation camp in Awgu, Enugu State.

Abubarkar said she was shocked at the state of the orientation camp, adding that the infrastructure were below standard and deplorable.

She, however, applauded the youth corps members for not allowing the dilapidated state of the environment to affect them.

She said “I am glad you have been participating in all activities in spite of the condition of the camp. These are the type of children

we are proud of.”

She said that by the NYSC rules, it was the responsibility of the host state government to maintain and provide the necessary facilities

in the orientation camp in their domain.

The governing board boss added that she would use her official visit to the state to appeal to the state government to urgently intervene in the matter,

describing the structure used as make-shift hall in the orientation camp as an eyesore and not suitable for such purpose.

She said “it is the responsibility of the state government to provide everything that will make you comfortable in camp.

“I will be meeting with the Secretary to the State Government today and we will talk about what needs to be done to make you comfortable.

“If nothing is done by the state government within two weeks, we will explore other means to see that something is done.”

Abubarkar urged the students to be security conscious and obey all camp regulations.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Sam Ujogu, said that “the youth corps members are disciplined, motivated and responding

to the demands of the programme.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the orientation course for the Batch A Stream II youth corps members opened on

June 15. (NAN)

