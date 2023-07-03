NYSC launches health initiative for rural dwellers in Niger

By Rita Iliya

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday launched second quarter Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in Niger.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Abdulwahab Alidat, launched the initiative at Gidan Kuta Village, Shanu community in Chanchaga Local Government Area to provide opportunities for free medical consultation, diagnosis and treatment of people in the hinterlands.

Alidat commended the large turnout of members of the community and advised them to take advantage of the gesture to access healthcare services.

In his remarks, the Gunduma of Gidan Kuta Village, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakili, thanked the NYSC for bringing the healthcare initiative to the community.

He said the gesture was an indication of the fact that the scheme was mindful of the health needs of poor citizens, who may find it difficult to access medicare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the launch was followed by free medical consultations and treatment of people in the community. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

