NYSC lauds Zulum, Masari over corps members’ safety, welfare

By Abbas Bamalli

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has lauded the efforts of Borno and Katsina State Governments for providing adequate security to ensure the safety of Corps members during and after orientation.

The Borno NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Nura Umar, made the commendation on Tuesday during the swearing-in of 2022 Batch ‘C’ stream two Corps members deployed to the state but camping in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members posted to Borno have been camping in Katsina State, due to the security situation there.

According to the Coordinator, “the efforts put in place regarding the welfare, security and safety of the corps members in the state is commendable.

“The serious collaboration of the state under Gov. Babagana Zulum has given the corps members more confidence to stay in Borno after their three weeks orientation course.

“Its placement of top priority attention on the welfare and security of the corps members is making the service very pleasant and memorable for them.”

Umar added that the Katsina State Government has also collaborated with all the security agencies to ensure the safety of the members from their arrival to departure from the camp.

He said some of the corps members before their coming to the camp, were having a lot of thoughts on the security situation, but after their arrival, they realised it was not as they were expecting or told.

“They have seen the visible efforts put in place by all the security agencies to ensure their safety, and all of them are safe.

“By the grace of God, since their arrival there’s no any form of security breach on camp,” the coordinator said.

Umar further explained that the 797 Corps members deployed to the state and also the NYSC officials were all screened for COVID-19 on their arrival to the camp.

He therefore called on them to make proper use of the COVID-19 prevention equipment placed in different locations within and outside the camp’s premises.

According to Umar, it has become necessary for them to engage fully in all the camp activities, especially the skill acquisition training.

He pointed out that by engaging fully in the skill acquisition training, the corps members would get the experience that they didn’t have before.

The coordinator explained that the purpose of the skill acquisition training introduced by the Federal Government was to make the youth self-reliant.

NAN reports that the oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by the representative of the Katsina Chief Judge, Justice Aminu Tukur. (NAN)