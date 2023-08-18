NYSC lauds Gov. Mohammed for reconstructing perimeter fence, others

By Olaide Ayinde

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday commended Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for reconstructing the NYSC orientation camp’s perimeter fence that was destroyed by rainstorm.

The Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, made the commendation at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch B stream II corps members posted to the state.

The state coordinator also lauded the state governor for embarking on the renovation of the state coordinator’s residence and his avowed commitment to reconnect the orientation camp with electricity from the national grid.

She said that the orientation course had been designed to achieve specific objectives tailored towards the moulding of the corps members to responsible citizens, who would focus on the nation’s development.

Yakubu said this would be achieved by instilling the spirit of patriotism, selfless service, self-reliance and good leadership qualities into them.

In his address, Gov. Mohammed enjoined the corps members to be patriotic and selfless in all their activities, both in the camp and their places of primary assignment.

According to him, it is only by these virtues that the country can get the desired change it is working towards.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lawal Mohammed, the governor stated that his administration placed a high premium on youths, particularly corps members.

“On our part, we are determined to make huge investment in youths and the government is aware of the numerous challenges confronting the NYSC such as corps rejection and infrastructural deficit at the orientation camps.

“I have been informed that these problems have persisted unabated due to monumental growth in the graduate population and inadequate corresponding resource provisions.

“These seemingly intimidating obstacles should not dampen your zeal to make the desired sacrifice to serve your fatherland, as the government is prepared to address these problems,” he said.

Mohammed implored the corps members to settle down quickly and learn about the higher ideals of life, while also making themselves amenable for mobilisation toward national growth and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 2,032 corps members comprising 1,060 males and 972 females were posted to the state and had completed their registration. (NAN)

