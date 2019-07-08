NYSC keying into YOSG’s education development plans -Coordinator

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Yobe has pledged to partner the state government in developing the education sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Maimala Buni had declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education shortly after his inauguration as the state governor.

Making the pledge on Monday at the passing-out ceremony of the 2019 batch ‘B’ steam 1 orientation course in Potiskum town of the state, NYSC Coordinator in Yobe, Mrs Grace Adzer, said they would key into the laudable move .

“The NYSC in the state is ever ready to partner His Excellency in his quest to reinvigorate the education sector.

“In this regard, greater percentage of the corps members were posted to schools across the nooks and crannies of the state”, Adzer said.

She then appealed to the state government to provide lodges in all the 17 local government areas so that the corps members could have a conducive atmosphere to serve the state.

Adzer also called on the corps members to be good ambassadors of the noble scheme.

“You should be of good behaviour to members of the various communities and localities you are posted to – respect their culture, custom and religion,” she stressed.

She expressed her gratitude to the state government and other collaborating agencies such as the Nigeria Army, Police, DSS, Civil Defense Corps, Man O’ War, Red Cross and Nurses, who ensured the success of the orientation exercise.

The Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, represented by Mr Galtima MaiAli, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports, urged the corps members to utilise the skills they acquired in the camp.

“I urge the Corps members to add this orientation experience to their academic training, to enable them stand tall among their contemporaries in addressing the myriad challenges they may face during and beyond the service year,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

